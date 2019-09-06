Winfield Associates Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $419,445; Shares Rose; As Veracyte (VCYT) Share Value Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $68.55 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 270,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs accumulated 261 shares. Fiera Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Panagora Asset Inc reported 17,168 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Perkins Mngmt has 3.25% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 726,554 were reported by Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 151,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Mngmt Professionals Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University accumulated 12,500 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 26,180 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.8% or 930,000 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 166,111 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research, California-based fund reported 11,145 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.51% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,466 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.47% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Amarillo State Bank holds 1.4% or 30,093 shares. Professional Advisory stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Natl Bank has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Capital Ltd Liability reported 24,485 shares. South Street Advsr Lc reported 25,440 shares. Cincinnati Comm has 1.43M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services accumulated 67,872 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Kingfisher Limited Liability invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 1.17M shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% or 44,301 shares. 25,000 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). 318,873 were accumulated by Pzena Mngmt Ltd. 2.60M are held by Norinchukin Bank The.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).