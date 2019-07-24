Winfield Associates Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $982,560; Shares Rose; Office Depot (ODP) Shares Declined While Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered by $633,171 Its Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 66.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 211,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 108,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 319,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.055. About 3.20M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1998.19. About 2.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.32M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

