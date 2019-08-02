Winfield Associates Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $419,445; Stock Rose; As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Price Declined, Advisory Services Network Has Cut Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 19,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2,144 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 21,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 1.83 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 2.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Ser has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan Limited Co holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company owns 780,000 shares. Lone Pine Limited Com reported 9.04 million shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial invested in 1,720 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.86% or 9.57 million shares. D E Shaw holds 0.58% or 3.78 million shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Ser reported 106,234 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A & Assoc holds 182,353 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 26,554 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 2% or 556,164 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Group Inc holds 0.62% or 32,074 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns holds 5.32% or 143,132 shares in its portfolio.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kroger and Ocado Name Georgia Location of High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Home Chef Announces Move to New State-of-the-Art Production Center in San Bernardino County – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FENY) by 223,549 shares to 295,308 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.41M for 13.19 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.