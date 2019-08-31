Winfield Associates Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $419,445 as Shares Rose; Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Aqua America (WTR) Stake by $564,516

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.18M shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aqua America Readies for Peoples Acquisition to Close in Mid-2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America Inc (WTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

