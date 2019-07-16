Winfield Associates Decreased Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose; Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 15,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,472 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 179,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.21M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP, Rio on the rise as Vale halts production at another iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto declares final dividend of $1.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Falling iron ore stockpiles in China push prices higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) by 47,252 shares to 167 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS) by 531,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Turn Cautious on Netflix Stock as Company Announces Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon workers in Minnesota start six-hour strike – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: EROS, GM, FCAU, AMZN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.