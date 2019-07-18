Winfield Associates Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $419,445 as Market Valuation Rose; Qci Asset Management Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 84,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 380,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Service holds 106,234 shares. Alpinvest Prtn Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 7,573 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.42% or 493,552 shares in its portfolio. 17,443 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 10,832 shares. 312,242 are owned by Investec Asset Management North America. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.27% or 31,065 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,321 shares or 1.34% of the stock. 53,000 are held by Mu Invs Ltd. Ckw Fin owns 1,720 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.75M shares. Filament Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 40,737 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 8,051 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca holds 11,108 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 57,319 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine Associate.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Cp by 2,764 shares to 108,057 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexo Corp by 118,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).