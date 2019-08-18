Winfield Associates Boosted Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position by $820,440 as Valuation Rose; Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lowered Holding by $896,740 as Stock Price Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 101,345 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.06 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 12,343 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 10,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability reported 19,341 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.11 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1,116 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 53,470 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ing Groep Nv owns 3,362 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 14,303 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,959 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 13,800 shares. Nomura holds 0% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd holds 22,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 13,512 were accumulated by Burney Commerce. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,533 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.13% or 7.16 million shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 226,698 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5.31M shares. 14,616 were reported by Green Square Ltd Company. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 899,224 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 151,715 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 99,831 are owned by Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 39,323 shares.