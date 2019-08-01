Windward Capital Management Company Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) Has Boosted by $376,464 as Share Value Declined; Litespeed Management Has Boosted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 3.27M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 1.29 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 34,953 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.28% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Commonwealth Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,581 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 115,000 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 1.33% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kepos Capital Lp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Us Bank De reported 7,549 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 41,915 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 262 shares. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 230,848 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 64,711 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 872,723 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 36,205 shares. 8,189 were reported by Ing Groep Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 367,199 shares stake. Burns J W Com New York owns 24,497 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.04% or 16,528 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0.11% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough Company reported 73,739 shares. Appleton Ma owns 2,917 shares. First Personal Serv holds 0.03% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Citigroup accumulated 1.23 million shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt reported 2,783 shares stake. Verus Fincl Prtn Inc has 29,140 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 142,949 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 4,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.