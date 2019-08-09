Windward Capital Management Company Raised Philip Morris International In (PM) Holding by $376,464; Valuation Declined; Dunkin Brands Group (Put) (DNKN) Stock Value Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (Put) (DNKN) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 571,052 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd invested in 1,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 4.82M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Trust Natl Bank accumulated 173,595 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 700 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Epoch Inv Inc invested in 0.82% or 2.13M shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,559 shares. Pinnacle Partners stated it has 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 10,800 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Parsons Cap Inc Ri owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,269 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp stated it has 92,268 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ssi Investment accumulated 2,433 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.15% or 16,722 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Associate Inc Mo holds 18,922 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Investors Are Ignoring This – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HubSpot, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Philip Morris Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hecla Mining: Q2 Results Show Strong Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 2,929 are held by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. 12,988 were accumulated by Services Automobile Association. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Commerce has invested 0.21% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Appleton Ma stated it has 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,169 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 7,564 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 6,697 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company reported 8,720 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Torray Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,568 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 921,540 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Arizona State Retirement reported 59,338 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Is Americaâ€™s Favorite Coffee Brand – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in March – Nasdaq” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Market Volatility Have You Worried? 4 Stocks to Buy That Should Do Fine – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 11, 2019.