Windward Capital Management Company Raised Its Holding in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $376,464; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 17,671 shares to 356,815 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212,924 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd holds 2.23% or 164,775 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Ltd invested in 0.03% or 9,414 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Llc reported 6,175 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund reported 27,556 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated holds 108,585 shares. Bb&T invested in 154,768 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Welch Group Ltd Liability reported 9,705 shares stake. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies holds 8.36 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 690 shares. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,825 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 0.34% stake. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 335,762 shares or 10.54% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,525 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Lc has 1,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 115,197 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.16% or 29,181 shares in its portfolio. 530,931 were accumulated by Natixis. 2,778 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc. Intersect Limited, a California-based fund reported 4,979 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 1.30M shares. Cooke Bieler LP invested in 928,364 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,329 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.3% or 43,905 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 663 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 16,528 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability stated it has 19,432 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Com invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.