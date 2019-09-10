Windward Capital Management Company Position in Philip Morris International In (PM) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Position in Franklin Resources (BEN) Trimmed by $2.56 Million

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 73,944 shares. Abrams Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 9.1% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 460,918 shares. First Mercantile Commerce owns 5,384 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0.03% or 4.25 million shares. Adirondack has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Burney holds 7,062 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 271,141 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 1.71 million shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 398,470 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,863 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Assetmark owns 5,574 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2.1% stake.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $334.35M for 10.21 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

