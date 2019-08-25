Windward Capital Management Company Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake by $578,708; Market Valuation Declined; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Its Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 211,822 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 142,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Ltd stated it has 10,456 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. 422,585 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. 2,147 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America. Mengis Mgmt invested in 50,545 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.01% or 4,462 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 32,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association reported 240,629 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 0.18% or 56,737 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 34,414 shares in its portfolio. Windward Ca stated it has 86,096 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Associated Banc owns 134,931 shares. Anchor Cap Lc reported 15,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) on Behalf of Hydrogenics Shareholders and Encourages Hydrogenics Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hydrogenics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HYGS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics Becomes The First, Major Acquisition Target In The Emerging Fuel Cell Technology Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc by 203,500 shares to 254,600 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Audioeye Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 1,075 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Herald Invest Management has 550,000 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 309 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm invested in 0% or 175 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 3,541 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,750 shares stake. Heartland Advsr stated it has 830,199 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 10,400 shares.