Windward Capital Management Company Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY); Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $2.54 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 2.47 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 47,727 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 1.12M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Calamos Llc has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 548,472 were accumulated by Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated owns 2.89% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 522,500 shares. 6,000 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Hudock Gp Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 6,900 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 7,230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd reported 8,000 shares. Fosun Limited has 178,707 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Llc holds 2.17% or 751,791 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D E Shaw And Communication Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5.70M shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.03% or 24,637 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

