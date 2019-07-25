Windward Capital Management Company Increases Position in Philip Morris International In (PM); Secor Capital Advisors LP Holding in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 2.42M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 223.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 37,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 16,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 768,343 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 260,232 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma invested in 3,795 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lvw Advsr Lc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smithfield Trust Comm holds 0.07% or 7,615 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern reported 4,193 shares. Interest Limited Ca reported 70,515 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Blue Cap Incorporated reported 6,216 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 22,944 shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc reported 12,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested in 30,907 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.58% or 67,965 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates accumulated 2,925 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 20,509 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH).

