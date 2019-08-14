Windward Capital Management Company Increases Position in Philip Morris International In (PM); As American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Market Value Declined, Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 177,343 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 561,422 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 58,328 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Pro owns 3,000 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.63% or 22,944 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser invested in 13,280 shares. Midas Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,489 shares. Mairs Pwr accumulated 6,635 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.43% stake. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 1.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 928,364 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited holds 0.6% or 760,160 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.33% or 1.20M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc reported 718,967 shares. Garde Inc invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares to 137,580 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.56 million for 4.56 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,000 shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 298,281 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 1.09 million shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 553 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 722,977 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 20,630 shares. Barnett & invested in 75,468 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Pentwater Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 267,439 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 183,727 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 16,630 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 143,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio.