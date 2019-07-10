Windward Capital Management Company Holds Position in Philip Morris International In (PM); Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Increased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $554,600

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 771,341 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 721,229 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Retail Bank has 10,209 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.04% or 684 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers Incorporated owns 1.62% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 248,021 shares. Burns J W & Com holds 0.53% or 24,497 shares in its portfolio. 3,372 are owned by Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Everett Harris And Ca holds 7,138 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 113,076 shares. 55,123 are held by Old Natl Bancorp In. Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Hendershot has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,067 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin Roe. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 327,375 shares or 1.72% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.