Windward Capital Management Company Holds Position in Philip Morris International In (PM); Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738.26 million, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $199.72. About 883,378 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.89M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $210.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.