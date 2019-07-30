Windward Capital Management Company Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Has Raised by $578,708 as Valuation Declined; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Price Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Increased Its Position

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 1.31M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 535,577 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser holds 2,138 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.04% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs has 632,105 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 144,134 shares stake. First Foundation Advsr holds 10,601 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 59,473 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Com. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sector Pension Invest Board has 161,359 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. 9,757 are held by Moneta Gru Advisors Ltd. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Norinchukin National Bank The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 954,927 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.