Windward Capital Management Company Has Upped Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $376,464; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose While Stephens Cut Position by $419,055

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 27,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 85,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 29,321 shares to 502,578 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 27,935 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rmb Mngmt Llc accumulated 50,850 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 36,100 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 1.91M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company has 329,855 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,241 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Co invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Weber Alan W invested in 3,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 35,261 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 102,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bard Inc accumulated 123,539 shares or 0.97% of the stock. First Manhattan has 3,200 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.