Windward Capital Management Company Has Upped Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) as Valuation Declined; Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.10 Million

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 5.35M shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,479 shares. 144,065 are held by Blume Cap. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd holds 50,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 428,840 shares. Associated Banc holds 134,931 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parkside Retail Bank & Tru has 4,577 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mcrae Management stated it has 17,355 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 954,927 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 32,006 shares. Guardian Investment Management owns 0.31% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,604 shares. Cwm Limited Com has 1,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent & Company Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pure Financial Advsrs holds 22,829 shares. 1.34M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Ifrah Finance Services Inc invested in 22,527 shares. Sprott owns 50,610 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Com reported 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,219 were reported by Boyar Asset. Timessquare Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.83 million shares stake. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,681 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 31,430 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.39 million shares. Jmg Gp holds 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,263 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 56,173 shares to 162,517 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial In (NYSE:PRU) by 25,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,734 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY).

