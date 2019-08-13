Windward Capital Management Company Has Raised Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake by $376,464 as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.38 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 2.11 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 124,928 shares stake. Intll has invested 4.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 4,022 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 153,000 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Foundry Prns Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,673 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability owns 2,929 shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 26,070 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Advisors Lp accumulated 11,753 shares. Moreover, Cape Ann Bancorporation has 2.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,706 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 186,181 shares. 153,157 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Chemung Canal Communication has 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,019 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 303,841 shares or 4.72% of its portfolio.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,470 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Advsrs Ltd Lc owns 3,487 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd, California-based fund reported 128,979 shares. Rampart Ltd owns 19,374 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2,329 shares. First Long Island Ltd Llc accumulated 1.98% or 173,297 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.96% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coho Ptnrs has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 39,509 are owned by Corda Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Gm Advisory Grp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,962 shares. Northstar Grp Inc has 4,807 shares. Sather Fin Grp Inc invested in 0.59% or 32,865 shares.