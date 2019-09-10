Windward Capital Management Company Has Raised Its Position in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $376,464; Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $3.36 Million; Stock Price Rose

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 3.71 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $214.37. About 17.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru owns 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,670 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,733 shares. Wedgewood Pa has 2,132 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 8,169 shares. Jnba Fincl invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Mngmt holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,010 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or invested in 4.53% or 74,080 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 65,169 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Llc. 1.31M are owned by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,441 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 30,947 were accumulated by Lucas Mgmt. Psagot House Ltd reported 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: HD, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria’s Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stock ‘tape’ glitch means it’s still not exactly clear where the Dow, S&P 500 closed on Monday – CNBC” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Serv accumulated 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Foundry Limited Company holds 315,135 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 507,710 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 403,737 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Wellington Shields Cap Llc holds 0.31% or 20,874 shares in its portfolio. Research And Management holds 45,694 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Texas-based E&G Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). King Luther Management Corp stated it has 17,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 29,181 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 2,570 shares. First City Cap Mngmt owns 10,622 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Amg National Trust National Bank invested in 72,830 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 7,592 shares or 0.06% of the stock.