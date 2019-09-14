Windward Capital Management Company Has Lowered Its Marriott International Com (MAR) Stake by $349,160; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Basswood Capital Management Decreased Holding by $5.76 Million as Shares Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 74,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 149,948 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 224,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc Com (MAR) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 140,842 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 143,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Marriott International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 276,471 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,599 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 34,848 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 8,463 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 5,360 shares. Motco has 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 47,175 shares. 4,125 are owned by Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Co. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 2,940 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 4,208 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc accumulated 31,697 shares. 30,210 were accumulated by Ipswich Management. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mufg Americas holds 11,374 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Inc stated it has 2,028 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,884 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 7,785 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 321,252 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 8,151 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 4,830 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Company invested in 2,825 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 0.15% or 5,057 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.05% or 150,991 shares. Ifrah Fin Svcs holds 0.11% or 3,922 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap LP has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 30,000 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Midas holds 1.2% or 35,650 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 177,284 shares.

