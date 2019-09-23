Windward Capital Management Company Has Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $367,308; Metlife (MET) Sentiment Is 0.92

Windward Capital Management Company decreased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 1.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Windward Capital Management Company sold 6,802 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Windward Capital Management Company holds 365,208 shares with $19.90 million value, down from 372,010 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $83.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

Metlife Inc (MET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 309 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 335 sold and reduced their positions in Metlife Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 688.74 million shares, down from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Metlife Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 12 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 290 Increased: 225 New Position: 84.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 32.04 million shares traded or 443.31% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $44.43 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Lumbard & Kellner Llc holds 3.86% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 144,558 shares. Cutler Capital Management Llc owns 181,146 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny has 3.57% invested in the company for 405,967 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.42% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 14.31% above currents $64.3 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blackrock Inc holds 90.16 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. National Bank Of The West owns 79,824 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt owns 15,942 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 558,140 are owned by Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Com. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 115,154 are owned by Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Liability. Bokf Na owns 69,984 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mai Management invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wallington Asset Management accumulated 111,570 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clear Street Mkts Lc holds 0.04% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 4.34 million shares. Arga Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 20,850 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.