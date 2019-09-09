Windward Capital Management Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $578,708; Archon Capital Management Holds Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 2.43M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 768,736 shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 337,674 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 221,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 1.22 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 24,052 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 18,160 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 19,660 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Synovus holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 16,800 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability holds 781,334 shares or 11.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 10,675 shares. Morgan Stanley has 26,816 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 73,350 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 694,555 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 4,975 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 0.35% or 118,517 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4,462 shares. Financial Bank has 0.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 606,880 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 501,351 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 22,681 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jane Street Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 22,978 shares. Gradient Ltd Com invested in 4 shares. First City Capital Mngmt holds 0.3% or 15,750 shares. 1.08 million are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 727,374 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 179,181 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Capital World Invsts owns 19.39M shares.