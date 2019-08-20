Windward Capital Management Company Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position by $578,708; Provident Trust Co Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 1.20 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 26,826 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 22,922 shares. Bank invested in 606,880 shares. Halsey Ct holds 8,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 240,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.02% or 5,896 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 128,008 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd holds 29,620 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cls Invs Lc invested in 0% or 103 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 970,580 shares. Guardian Investment Management holds 0.31% or 13,604 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 0.02% stake.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

