Windward Capital Management Company Boosted By $376,464 Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Holding; Nokomis Capital Lifted Its Telenav (TNAV) Position

Nokomis Capital Llc increased Telenav Inc (TNAV) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokomis Capital Llc acquired 298,455 shares as Telenav Inc (TNAV)’s stock rose 56.13%. The Nokomis Capital Llc holds 4.79 million shares with $29.10M value, up from 4.50M last quarter. Telenav Inc now has $541.65M valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 264,896 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M

Windward Capital Management Company increased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Windward Capital Management Company acquired 4,278 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Windward Capital Management Company holds 125,565 shares with $11.10M value, up from 121,287 last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $114.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $839,058 activity. $609,830 worth of stock was bought by Nokomis Capital – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 32,882 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 600,686 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 20,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 47,398 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,800 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability stated it has 152,437 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 66,652 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.72% above currents $72.09 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, July 19 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 427 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howland Mngmt accumulated 3,799 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 196,905 shares. Davidson Invest invested in 1.87% or 201,437 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.8% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 277,900 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5.04 million shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited holds 0.03% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,448 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 95,757 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,347 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,385 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,745 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.