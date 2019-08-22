Windstream Holdings Inc. (WIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Both Windstream Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) compete on a level playing field in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -51.43 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 57 1.79 N/A 3.87 14.29

Table 1 demonstrates Windstream Holdings Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Windstream Holdings Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verizon Communications Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 5.9%

Analyst Ratings

Windstream Holdings Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Verizon Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.75, with potential upside of 9.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Windstream Holdings Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.3% respectively. Comparatively, 0.03% are Verizon Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Windstream Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Verizon Communications Inc. -1.25% -2.45% -2.21% 2.35% 5.3% -1.69%

Summary

Verizon Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Windstream Holdings Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services. This segment serves approximately 1.5 million residential and small business customers. The companyÂ’s Wholesale segment provides products and services to other communications services providers, such as special access services, which provide network access and transport services to end users; and fiber-to-tower connections to support backhaul services to wireless carriers. It also offers voice and data carrier services to other communications providers, as well as to larger-scale purchasers of network capacity. Its Enterprise segment provides integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection; multi-site networking services; and other data services, including cloud computing and collocation, and managed services. The companyÂ’s CLEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers integrated voice and data services, advanced data, and traditional voice and long-distance services, as well as online backup, remote IT, managed Web design, Web hosting, and e-mail services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The companyÂ’s Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services; IT infrastructure services that include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.