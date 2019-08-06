Windstream Holdings Inc. (WIN) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Comparison side by side

Both Windstream Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are each other’s competitor in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -51.43 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 57 6.80 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Windstream Holdings Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Windstream Holdings Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream Holdings Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Windstream Holdings Inc. is $2.17, with potential upside of 537.67%. GCI Liberty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59 average target price and a 2.16% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Windstream Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than GCI Liberty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Windstream Holdings Inc. shares and 96.4% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Windstream Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12%

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc. beats Windstream Holdings Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services. This segment serves approximately 1.5 million residential and small business customers. The companyÂ’s Wholesale segment provides products and services to other communications services providers, such as special access services, which provide network access and transport services to end users; and fiber-to-tower connections to support backhaul services to wireless carriers. It also offers voice and data carrier services to other communications providers, as well as to larger-scale purchasers of network capacity. Its Enterprise segment provides integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection; multi-site networking services; and other data services, including cloud computing and collocation, and managed services. The companyÂ’s CLEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers integrated voice and data services, advanced data, and traditional voice and long-distance services, as well as online backup, remote IT, managed Web design, Web hosting, and e-mail services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.