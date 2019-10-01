Windsor Capital Management Position in Firstenergy (FE) Boosted by $622,734 as Share Price Rose; Ar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in General Motors Company (GM) by $979,260

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 5.88M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 10/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s JCP&L: Majority of All Customers to Be Restored by Late Monday; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FES SETTLEMENT WITHIN ITS PLANNED RANGE; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 10/04/2018 – MedReleaf Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 17; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 7.48 million shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 27/03/2018 – Curvature Names Jake Cleveland as EVP and GM to Drive Global Expansion of Independent IT Services and Third-Party Maintenance; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: Investment Boosts Plans to Commercialize AV Technology at Large Scale; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 issuer rating to Nexteer, withdraws CFR and upgrades bond rating; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Bolt LP owns 4.31% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.16M shares. Ftb invested in 128,875 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Group accumulated 1.09 million shares or 3.43% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 483,482 shares. 1 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.65% or 102,341 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 24,125 shares. First Corporation In holds 1,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 1.68M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.37% or 22,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 43,400 shares. 8,505 were reported by First Citizens Fincl Bank Co. Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sumitomo Life invested in 0.31% or 67,370 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Alberta Mgmt holds 0.18% or 454,100 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 10,920 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.3% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 435,171 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 48 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 12,772 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 631,468 were accumulated by Millennium Limited. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 100 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Prudential Financial Inc holds 688,356 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 51,118 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Tru owns 403 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Invest has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 16,923 shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,086 shares to 58,009 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,038 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond Etf (IBND).

