Windsor Capital Management Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding by $479,205; Rr Partners LP Holding in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Has Lowered by $556,800 as Share Value Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.50 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 155,013 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 1.40 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares to 23,587 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 40,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt invested in 11,143 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 15,366 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.81% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.31% or 55,506 shares. Samlyn Llc reported 1.20 million shares. 7,358 are held by Elm Advsr Ltd. Cibc Mkts reported 170,786 shares stake. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 59,924 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 329 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.58% or 57,212 shares. Grimes Inc reported 171,913 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ima Wealth invested in 4,932 shares. 34,237 were reported by Murphy Mngmt.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47 million for 6.44 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 16,974 shares. Grimes & Com invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 236,225 shares. Amer Research Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company reported 15,711 shares. 330,324 are held by Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc. Rr Limited Partnership stated it has 9.59% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sei Invs Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 1St Source Bancshares owns 3,950 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Altavista Wealth Management invested in 66,929 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 35,163 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 21,495 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 969,691 shares or 4.54% of the stock.