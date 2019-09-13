Windsor Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Firstenergy (FE) by $622,734 as Share Price Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Increases Holding in American Water Works (AWK)

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FES SETTLEMENT WITHIN ITS PLANNED RANGE; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Announces Agreement in Principle with Creditors in FirstEnergy Solutions’ Chapter 11 Proceedings; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO SEEK POLICY RELIEF; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 831,836 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,141 shares to 213,038 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 10,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,062 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Emerging Mkts Sovereign Debt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11,394 shares to 5,949 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,812 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).