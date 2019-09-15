Windsor Capital Management Has Lifted Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $622,734; Market Valuation Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.49 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 197.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 140,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 211,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 70,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 4.73M shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.22 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 02/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,150 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Qs Investors Ltd owns 7,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 617,199 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 15,314 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 2.09M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 1,322 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Harber Asset Limited Company owns 140,018 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 15,834 shares to 33,538 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 110,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,849 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside State Bank & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 29,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fir Tree Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 12.38% or 2.89M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,124 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 1,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pure Advsrs Inc reported 15,058 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 8,423 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 9,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 85,100 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 166,788 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 60,000 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Winch Advisory Lc owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More news for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 25, 2019 is yet another important article.