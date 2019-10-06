Windsor Capital Management Has Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake by $479,205; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Increased Its Position by $27.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares to 58,543 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 50,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 55,506 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 39,130 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 96,247 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 2.67M shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr reported 169,146 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 12,800 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 2.35M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Management holds 0.47% or 148,392 shares. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 9,199 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 233,283 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Charter Company holds 0.2% or 38,416 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability has 1,487 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 442,106 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO) by 9,667 shares to 24,367 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Capital Mgmt holds 1,448 shares. Wade G W And reported 5,955 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability reported 97,108 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.81% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 51,547 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 9,069 shares stake. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 20,026 are held by Buckingham Mngmt Inc. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 0.56% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 147,252 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 1.6% or 134,135 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management reported 42,922 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Com Lc invested in 121,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blue Financial Capital reported 6,656 shares. S&Co accumulated 9,882 shares. 5,310 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt.

