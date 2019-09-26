Windsor Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $479,205 as Valuation Declined; Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $97.77 Million as Shares Rose

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 5.82 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 884.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 698,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 777,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.92M, up from 78,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.9. About 248,606 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,578 shares to 7,533 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares to 23,587 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 50,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf.