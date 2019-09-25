Windsor Capital Management Has Cut Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding by $479,205; Stock Price Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Has Boosted by $968,468 as Stock Value Declined

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 2.91 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 157,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 131,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 514,392 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Cap Limited Company holds 71,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Service Ltd Liability accumulated 25,436 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 97,500 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company, New York-based fund reported 164,638 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). First Tru Advsr LP owns 733,034 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 236,900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 184,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 224,773 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 51,994 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 44,723 shares stake. Advsr Asset Inc holds 36,972 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 935,018 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 6,073 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15,465 shares to 144,016 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 5,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,056 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Running Hard To Stay In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldg reported 52,090 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 138,713 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0% or 11,143 shares. Indiana Trust Investment Mngmt invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northstar Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 36,885 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 10.62M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors holds 60,876 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 24,322 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 180,761 were reported by Scotia Capital. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 148,392 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 53,293 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability owns 52,508 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 348,282 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Reports Positive CHMP Recommendation Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Flat Dosing Schedule – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 50,816 shares to 150,727 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.