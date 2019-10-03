Windsor Capital Management Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake as Share Price Declined; Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 19.90 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.04M, up from 12.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 9.10M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 4.15M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 reported 24,806 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.36 million were reported by Bruce And Company Inc. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Bridges reported 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Welch Forbes holds 31,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Communication invested in 0.02% or 890,840 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 4.10 million were accumulated by New South Mgmt Incorporated. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 14,446 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Fmr Ltd stated it has 725,816 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 169,225 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc has 828 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 231,524 shares to 429,347 shares, valued at $126.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 44,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,874 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny holds 1.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 53,090 shares. North Star Investment owns 79,613 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 16,593 shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Gru has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has 54,306 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro reported 150 shares. 21,626 are owned by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa has 6,710 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tdam Usa stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). River Road Asset Lc holds 0.65% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 740,097 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 774,577 shares. Rnc Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 829,752 shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares to 58,543 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST).