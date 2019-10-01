Windsor Capital Management Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Position; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund Has 1.12 Sentiment

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 55 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 49 reduced and sold their stakes in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 52.93 million shares, down from 53.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 34 Increased: 40 New Position: 15.

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 67.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Windsor Capital Management Llc holds 5,062 shares with $229,000 value, down from 15,711 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $82.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 4.65 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 80,808 shares. South State reported 36,934 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 387,438 shares. Chem Fincl Bank has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 33,243 shares. Cornerstone holds 7,030 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 11,636 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd owns 16,916 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 127,631 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Montecito National Bank And Tru has 20,777 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% stake. The Georgia-based Benedict Fincl has invested 0.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,130 shares. Ionic Management holds 19,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd holds 61,854 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.51% above currents $50.6 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) stake by 40,884 shares to 50,376 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 14,827 shares and now owns 23,587 shares. Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 17,860 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has risen 13.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund for 13.04 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 845,828 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 3.24 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 334,832 shares.

