Windsor Capital Management Boosted Firstenergy (FE) Position by $622,734; Puzo Michael J Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $522,744 as Market Value Declined

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 2.96 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY -AS RESULT OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTIONS “MAKE-WHOLE” PREMIUMS REQUIRED TO BE PAID TO NOTEHOLDERS AND TOTALED ABOUT $90 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy seeks emergency lifeline for U.S. nuclear, coal plants; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedReleaf Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 17

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.19. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 4.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 10,754 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Co reported 3,266 shares. Moreover, Telemark Asset Ltd has 10.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 1,232 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 246,690 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 43,755 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 9,002 shares. Central reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory Service holds 8.37% or 9,064 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,562 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 180,069 shares for 4.97% of their portfolio. Cypress Gp owns 1,829 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,050 shares to 98,883 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 4,306 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 15,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,480 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).