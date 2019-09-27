Windsor Capital Management Boosted Firstenergy (FE) Position by $622,734; As Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Stock Value Rose, Horizon Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $522,180

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 2.32 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 225.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 6,975 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759,000, up from 2,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 906,483 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 4,306 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,009 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

