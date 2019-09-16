Windsor Capital Management Boosted By $622,734 Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake; Channeladvisor (ECOM) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Channeladvisor Corp (ECOM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 49 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 37 sold and reduced their positions in Channeladvisor Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 25.04 million shares, up from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Channeladvisor Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 24 Increased: 32 New Position: 17.

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 169.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Windsor Capital Management Llc acquired 14,827 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Windsor Capital Management Llc holds 23,587 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 8,760 last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $25.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 298,729 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Repairs in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Severe Winter Storms; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 57c; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $284.91 million. The Company’s solutions enable its retailer and branded maker clients to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects clients to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects clients to compare shopping Websites that allow clients to advertise products on search engines.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 28,409 shares traded. ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has declined 34.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOM News: 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees 2Q Rev $31.2M-$31.6M; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees FY18 Rev $129.5M-$131.5M; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 13/03/2018 – Payoneer Announced as Diamond Sponsor of Catalyst Europe 2018; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor 1Q Rev $31.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Channeladvisor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOM); 19/04/2018 – CHANNELADVISOR 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $31.2M, EST. $29.6M; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees 1Q Rev $31.2M; 07/03/2018 ChannelAdvisor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis

Analysts await ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 125.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. ECOM’s profit will be $560,854 for 127.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by ChannelAdvisor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.00% EPS growth.

Altai Capital Management L.P. holds 17.77% of its portfolio in ChannelAdvisor Corporation for 2.70 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 861,675 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 701,345 shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 1,086 shares to 58,009 valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) stake by 15,117 shares and now owns 178,480 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) was reduced too.