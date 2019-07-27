Windacre Partnership Upped Stake in Visa (V) as Shares Rose; Green Dot (GDOT) Share Value Declined While Oak Ridge Investments Has Upped Its Holding

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 79,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 656,117 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,838 shares to 247,157 shares, valued at $46.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retrophin Inc Com (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 17,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,596 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $186.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.