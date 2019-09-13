Windacre Partnership Upped Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $33.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 69,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $598.94M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $520.8. About 117,787 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 430,021 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.22 million, down from 442,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 718,528 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX)

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 26.03 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,735 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc owns 438 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Welch Gp Lc holds 0.03% or 3,158 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ferguson Wellman Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 19,641 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Raymond James accumulated 276,444 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Il has 0.24% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Atlantic Union Bank Corporation has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited holds 5,381 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 8,911 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.14% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,267 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31,855 shares to 75,526 shares, valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc reported 277,219 shares. Guardian owns 175,834 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 747 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 94,700 shares stake. Massachusetts Ma reported 173,330 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 530 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 21,429 shares. Berkshire Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 2.04 million shares. 15,080 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Federated Invsts Pa reported 23,084 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aviva Plc invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 25,393 were accumulated by Tcw Gru. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,300 shares.