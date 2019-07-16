Windacre Partnership Trimmed Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $209.42 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Tenneco (TEN) Market Valuation Declined, New Amsterdam Partners Boosted Position by $1.43 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 64,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,159 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 129,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 673,373 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 462,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.67M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $498.98. About 60,097 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 4,240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Corp has 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests has 160 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 25,200 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech invested in 12,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Voloridge Inv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Lc has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 86,271 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 18,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Com invested in 1,750 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 12,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celgene Selects Lead Oncology Therapeutic Candidate Under Bispecific Antibody Collaboration with Zymeworks – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 46,617 shares to 162,074 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 26,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,696 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc New Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael also sold $1.09M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Friday, February 8. 20,000 shares were sold by Henderson Robert S, worth $8.55M.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 31.11 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mirador Capital Partners Lp invested in 0.11% or 448 shares. Cap Guardian Company has invested 1.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cap Investors invested in 1% or 5.14M shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 19,421 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 1,812 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,687 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.24% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,821 shares. Fil holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9,995 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 591 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 336,174 shares. Ls Invest Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,538 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp reported 34,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm: Going To Fly Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why TransDigm Outperformed in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.