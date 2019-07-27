Windacre Partnership Trimmed Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position as Share Value Rose; As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Shares Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 446,562 shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 47,094 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.92 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 19 shares. Century Inc owns 58,228 shares. Amer Gp owns 336,945 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. 23,017 are owned by Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg reported 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qvt Financial Lp, New York-based fund reported 126,324 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 294,177 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc invested 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co owns 29,289 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 390,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 175,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communication holds 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 9,829 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 43,579 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Franklin reported 7,588 shares. Citigroup owns 23,167 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 2,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 162,788 shares. 2.40 million were reported by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 18,775 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 81,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,979 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Paradigm Asset Limited Company reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 6,188 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,910 shares to 135,753 shares, valued at $24.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 90,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).