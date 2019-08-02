Windacre Partnership Trimmed Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position by $26.16 Million as Stock Rose; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 167,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 491,459 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares to 719 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Champlain Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 253,805 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 8,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Com holds 53,837 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 36 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Bessemer Gp has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6,044 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 119,034 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 31,009 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,054 shares. Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3,000 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 30,311 shares stake. Moreover, Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6,386 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). National Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Argi Investment Ser Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Utah Retirement System accumulated 21,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 23,474 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 363,790 shares. Schroder Inv Group invested in 1.83 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 491,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 4.95% or 9.70M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 93,811 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 152,478 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.81 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

