Windacre Partnership Raised Its Visa (V) Position by $24.10 Million; Prospector Partners Increases Stake in Ebay (EBAY)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 176,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 3.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $180.14. About 4.47M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14,400 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,900 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated has 3.55% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 7,539 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.11% or 38.55M shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pitcairn owns 16,677 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 10,700 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest, Ohio-based fund reported 76,721 shares. Parametric Limited Liability reported 2.81 million shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 541,826 shares. Fmr Limited holds 15.08M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 37,254 are owned by Fdx Advsrs.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

