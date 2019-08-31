Windacre Partnership Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Has Decreased by $26.16 Million; Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $536,782

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 9,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 4,602 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.37M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 664,968 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.46M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 100,200 shares to 114,200 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $228.35 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

