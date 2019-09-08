Windacre Partnership Lowered Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $86.88 Million; As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered by $434,230 Its Holding

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 13,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 473,719 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK) by 15,180 shares to 26,830 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Asset has 5,018 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 50,484 shares. Capital accumulated 335,016 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,275 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 30,549 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 2,620 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Co invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bamco Ny has invested 0.12% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.13% or 26,442 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 39,402 shares. 199,015 are owned by Nordea Management. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 1,169 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 111,648 shares. Amer reported 30,470 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.14M for 25.50 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 509,105 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,523 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 893,083 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voya Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 18,115 shares. Pnc Services holds 33,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 50,343 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech has 1,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 28,561 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank owns 6,793 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 48,844 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.18% or 655,111 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.26M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.52 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.