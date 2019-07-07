Windacre Partnership Lifted Visa (V) Position; Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Holder Palladium Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $686,952

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 8,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,254 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 30,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 70.92% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.95% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 3.33 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 14,610 shares. Graham Management Ltd Partnership invested in 2.01% or 240,000 shares. Argent Trust holds 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 77,758 shares. Wallace Mngmt reported 1,564 shares stake. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 0.02% or 2,093 shares. Verity Verity Limited reported 4,802 shares. Park National Oh reported 0.94% stake. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Capital Guardian has 1.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 872,126 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 60,602 shares. Marsico Ltd Llc accumulated 1.26M shares or 7.07% of the stock. Wedgewood Pa reported 1.18% stake.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.89 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,250 are owned by Bourgeon Management Ltd Co. Cap Ww Invsts reported 19.75 million shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust & accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 4,420 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.05% or 117,159 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 878 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.1% or 114,996 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc has 57,465 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cypress Grp reported 6,129 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested in 7,328 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stanley holds 0.35% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,137 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability reported 3,984 shares.